Tech to be used for improving public service delivery: Official

jammu, December 29

The government is mulling slew of measures to facilitate public service delivery through digital interventions like rolling out of toll free helpline 14471 for accessing government services from the comfort of home besides setting up CSC kiosks at district headquarters.

Emphasising the need to augment digital footprint, Commissioner Secretary, Information and IT, Prerna Puri, today informed this during a public darbar at the DC office complex in Kathua and took stock of issues of public importance.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, SSP Shivdeep Singh Jammwal among others were present.

The District Development Council delegation submitted a memorandum of demands concerning power supply, healthcare and vacant post of sports teacher in Dhar-Mahanpur besides development of a digital model village in Hiranagar of Kathua.

Similarly, issues and concerns raised by the Block Development Council members concerning their respective areas included development of tourist circuit in border blocks, road connectivity, mobile connectivity in Marheen, land erosion in Ujh catchment area, approval for utilisation of own resources funds, repair of hand pumps among others.

A delegation of ex-servicemen also presented their issues and demands including renaming of Kathua Railway Station after Kirti Chakra Awardee, Captain Sunil Chaudhary besides highlighting the issue of setting up of a War Memorial in Kathua and construction of compound wall, lanes in Zila Sainik Welfare Office.

Prerna Puri, while interacting with line departments, called for adopting a time bound redressal mechanism in resolving the issues of public importance by making optimum utilisation of available resources.

While addressing the gathering, she said their grievances and demands shall be brought into the notice of departments concerned for timely redressal.

She reiterated the commitment of the UT government for ensuring holistic development in villages, underscoring the administration’s focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other key sectors. Puri directed Kathua DC to work out the scope of enhancing the city beautification as Kathua serves as the gateway to Jammu & Kashmir.

