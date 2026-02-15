Technology-driven farming vital for rural growth: Omar at AgriTech Mela

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated GON’GUL-2026, the 11th AgriTech Mela, at the Shalimar Campus of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

Advertisement

Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Ahmad Dar, along with SKUAST-K Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, were present at the inaugural session. A large number of growers, progressive farmers, youth innovators and agri-entrepreneurs from across Kashmir attended the event, which aims to enhance income, productivity and sustainability in agriculture.

Advertisement

After inaugurating the three-day mela, the Chief Minister inspected more than 100 stalls set up by agripreneurs and startups—both emerging and established—showcasing innovative agricultural technologies and products.

Advertisement

Interacting with stall owners, Abdullah enquired about their produce, enterprises and technological interventions in farming.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the contributions of progressive farmers, agricultural scientists, faculty members and researchers in transforming Jammu and Kashmir’s agrarian landscape. He said their sustained efforts are shaping the future of agriculture in the region and driving innovation under various government initiatives focused on modernisation and economic growth.

Advertisement

He stressed that to compete globally, Jammu and Kashmir must improve both the quality and quantity of its agricultural produce.

Highlighting the role of SKUAST-K and SKUAST-Jammu, Abdullah said the institutions have achieved significant milestones in advancing agriculture and horticulture. He noted that the universities have played a crucial role in supporting farmers through research, innovation and field outreach programmes.

Emphasising the need for technology-driven and organic farming solutions, the Chief Minister said these are essential for strengthening the rural economy. He underlined the importance of modern agricultural practices, value addition, branding and better market linkages to ensure improved returns for farmers.

Abdullah said initiatives like GON’GUL provide an important platform for farmers to interact with experts, explore innovative tools and access new market opportunities, thereby strengthening the agricultural ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded the innovative displays by budding agri-entrepreneurs and startups, particularly appreciating student-led technological solutions in farming and irrigation. He emphasised the pivotal role of universities in fostering agricultural innovation and nurturing the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs.

The three-day mega event, themed “NextGen Agriculture: My Produce–My Price,” is showcasing cutting-edge agricultural technologies, sustainable farming practices and emerging entrepreneurial opportunities in the sector. The AgriTech Mela is expected to draw wide participation from farmers, start-ups, agri-business firms, researchers and students over the next three days.