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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Technology should empower, not dominate humanity: J&K L-G

Technology should empower, not dominate humanity: J&K L-G

Sinha inaugurates new facilities at Jammu University; calls for ethical use of AI and reforms in higher education

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha unveils a plaque to inaugurate new facilities at the University of Jammu on Tuesday. ANI
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said technology must remain a tool in the service of humanity and should never be allowed to dominate human life, asserting that decisions affecting dignity, freedom, health and livelihoods must always rest with accountable human beings.

The Lieutenant Governor was addressing a function after inaugurating a series of new facilities at the University of Jammu, including a modern sports complex, a shooting range, high-mast lighting for the cricket stadium and the Tawi Guest House complex, developed at a cost of nearly Rs 10 crore.

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He said the new facilities would strengthen the university's academic and sporting ecosystem and further enhance its role as a centre of excellence in the Union Territory.

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Congratulating Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai and other stakeholders, Sinha observed that while infrastructure contributes to institutional growth, the true measure of excellence lies in the values, ideas and innovations nurtured within educational institutions.

Referring to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, he said the present era is witnessing an unprecedented pace of transformation and raised a fundamental question: what does it mean to be educated in the age of AI?

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Citing growing global concerns over the expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence, he described AI as a "quadruple-use" technology capable of producing both beneficial and harmful outcomes. He stressed that technological advancements must be guided by ethical considerations and human accountability.

"The day technology becomes the master of humanity, our very existence will be at risk. Machines can calculate, but they cannot feel. Machines can predict, but they cannot bear responsibility for decisions," he said.

Sinha maintained that every decision with significant consequences for an individual's freedom, livelihood, health, education or dignity must involve a human being who understands the implications, accepts responsibility and can be held accountable.

Highlighting challenges before higher education institutions, the Lieutenant Governor said academic curricula must constantly evolve to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

He advocated moving away from rote learning and emphasised application-based education that promotes critical thinking, curiosity and innovation. Students, he said, must be encouraged to produce original work and develop reasoning skills rather than rely solely on technology-driven solutions.

He also cautioned against allowing technology to widen existing disparities between rural and urban learners. While asserting that technology cannot replace teachers, Sinha said it would inevitably transform their role.

"The teacher of the future will not merely be an information provider but a mentor, guide and source of inspiration who nurtures curiosity and builds character among students," he said.

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