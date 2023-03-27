Tehsildar suspended on graft charges

PTI

Jammu, March 26

A revenue officer in Rajouri district has been suspended and a probe ordered against him following allegations of corruption, officials said. The Jammu Divisional Commissioner, in an order issued on Friday, suspended Darhal Tehsildar Mumtaz Iqbal and attached him with the office of the Rajouri Deputy Commissioner following "the allegation of illegal gratification".

According to the order, the action has been taken under Rule 31 of the J&K Civil Services (CC&A) Rules of 1995.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Nowshera) Kartar Singh has been appointed as an inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within 15 days.