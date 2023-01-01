Temperature improves at few places in Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar: Residents in many places got a slight respite from the bone-chilling cold when on Saturday the minimum temperature settled above the freezing point, officials said. The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at 0.4° Celsius. PTI

Let protesters work from home, says NC leader

Jammu: National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra has urged the administration to allow employees, protesting for their relocation outside the Valley, to work from home till the situation becomes conducive for them.