Temporary addition of coaches in two Jammu-New Delhi trains amid summer rush

In view of the increased passenger rush and rising waiting lists during the summer holidays, the Jammu division of Northern Railway has decided to temporarily augment additional coaches in the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Express for passenger convenience.

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In train number 12426 (Jammu Tawi-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, one additional AC three-tier coach will be temporarily added from June 6 to June 12.

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Similarly, in train number 04082 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Express), one sleeper class coach will be temporarily augmented from June 6 to June 13.

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“With this decision, passengers travelling in both trains will experience greater comfort, and more passengers will be able to travel in reserved classes. Booking for the additional coaches will soon be available at all reservation centres and on the IRCTC website,” an official said.

Commenting on the decision, Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said, “Passenger convenience is our highest priority. In view of the growing demand during the summer season, the decision has been taken to add additional coaches to trains 12426 and 04082. This will provide relief to thousands of passengers. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys and make reservations as early as possible.”

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He added that the railway administration remains committed to providing better and more comfortable travel facilities to passengers.