Ten local youths joined militancy this year in J&K: DGP

PTI

Srinagar, October 24

Only 10 local youths joined militant ranks in 2023 in J&K against 110 during the previous year, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday as he appealed to the terrorists to give up violence and return to the mainstream.

Terrorism on wane Militancy in J&K has almost been finished and its remnants will be eliminated soon. Dilbagh Singh, DGP

“Militancy in J&K has been almost finished and its remnants will be eliminated soon,” Singh told reporters after visiting Mata Badrakali Temple at Handwara in Kupwara district. “This year only 10 (local) youths have joined militancy. Last year, 110 had become militants. How good it would have been if none had joined the ranks because even among the 10, six have been killed and the remaining four will also get killed. They should leave the path of violence and come back,” he said. Singh said militants too had families and such killings didn’t bring any happiness to security forces. The DGP said there had been a great change in the situation in J&K over the past five years. “The militancy, which had struck like a calamity on the entire UT has been almost finished and whatever remnants are left will be eliminated soon. The atmosphere of fear has ended and people of all ages can move around freely. Today we have times of peace and happiness,” he said.

North Kashmir is almost free of militancy, he said, adding, “There is no active militant but there are a few odd floating militants who keep moving from one place to another. They will also be eliminated.”

#Kashmir #Srinagar