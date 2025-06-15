DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Terrified’ J&K students in Iran demand immediate evacuation amid Israeli strikes

‘Terrified’ J&K students in Iran demand immediate evacuation amid Israeli strikes

Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in location given as Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab from a handout video released on June 14, 2025. Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS
As Iran continues to witness aerial strikes by Israel for the second consecutive day, students from Jammu and Kashmir enrolled in various educational institutions across Iran are urging the Indian government for immediate evacuation.

Israel launched attacks on Iran early Friday morning, targeting nuclear and missile sites and killing several Iranian military officers. The escalating conflict has triggered panic among the student community, many of whom describe the situation in Iran as “extremely bad.”

“The situation in Tehran is currently very bad. We are terrified. We are only getting scattered information—nothing official is coming from the authorities,” said Areeba Fatima, a student from Kashmir studying at Tehran University, while speaking to The Tribune.

She added that the Indian Embassy has done little so far to support the students. “Since the embassy hasn’t taken any concrete steps yet, many students are choosing to leave Tehran on their own,” she said.

Another student from Srinagar echoed the fear gripping the student community: “We can hear the blasts... With Tehran under air strikes, we are in a state of constant panic. We don’t know what to do.”

Iran has become a popular destination for students from Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, with hundreds currently pursuing education there.

An educational consultancy firm based in Srinagar, which facilitated the admission of several students in Iranian institutions, said it is in touch with both the students and the Indian Embassy. “We are closely monitoring the situation. We are in regular contact with the students and embassy officials,” an official from the firm said.

The official also noted that many parents are deeply concerned. “Some parents have already requested that their children return home until the situation stabilises,” he added.

Wajahat Shafi, who also runs an educational consultancy in Srinagar, said the Iranian government is expected to announce its stance regarding foreign students soon. “We have been informed that the Indian government will take an appropriate decision about the evacuation of students based on developments in Iran,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stranded in Iran.

