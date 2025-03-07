Terror activities up in J&K post Article 370: CM Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP’s inconsistent stance on terrorism and Article 370, accusing the party of shifting the goalpost to suit its narrative.

“One BJP leader (Sunil Sharma) says Pakistan is responsible for terrorism, so they will not talk to them. But another (Shakti Paihar) claims that Article 370 was the root of terrorism. Which is it?” he questioned.

He stressed that terrorism has increased in the Jammu region after the revocation of Article 370, challenging the BJP’s claim that the move would end militancy. “If Article 370 was responsible for terrorism, then why haven’t terror attacks stopped?” he asked.

The CM also questioned what developmental works were hindered by Article 370, demanding clarity on how its abrogation changed the ground reality.

“What magic has been done after the abrogation of Article 370? Tell us one thing that could not have been done before,” he challenged.

Asserting that the right to discuss Article 370 cannot be taken away, Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his party’s commitment to fighting for the rights, dignity and development of the people of J&K.

“We will not backtrack on our fight for the restoration of statehood. We will continue fighting for the rights of our people, their dignity and brotherhood,” he declared.