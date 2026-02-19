DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Terror associate arrested in J-K's Rajouri; 2 foreign-made pistols seized

Terror associate arrested in J-K's Rajouri; 2 foreign-made pistols seized

Sachin Kumar alias Pamma, a resident of Sair village near the Line of Control, is arrested in a joint operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles from a forward village in Nowshera sector

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 07:53 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A terror associate with direct links to Pakistan-based handlers was arrested and two foreign-made pistols were seized from him in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Sachin Kumar alias Pamma, a resident of Sair village near the Line of Control, was arrested in a joint operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles from a forward village in Nowshera sector, a police spokesman said.

He said a terror module was busted with the arrest of Kumar who, as per preliminary investigation, was in direct contact with Pakistan-based narco-terror operatives.

Two pistols -- one made in Turkiye and another in China -- with four magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition were seized from him, the spokesman said.

Earlier, officials said the accused was intercepted and arrested by an army patrol party from Raipur village of Nowshera on Wednesday night.

A case has been registered against Kumar and further investigation is under way, they said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had allegedly received the consignment from across the border and was tasked with delivering it to another person, when he was intercepted by the patrol party on a specific intelligence provided by police, the officials said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the intended recipient of the weapons and to determine other details of the cross-border network, they added.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a search operation in Marlog and Lodra forests in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district after receiving information about the movement of three suspected terrorists.

The search operation was under way when the reports last came in, the officials said.

In another development, the Border Security Force detained motorcyclist Mithun Singh, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, after he was found moving in a forward village near Border Outpost Chilliyari in Samba district on Thursday afternoon, they said.

Singh was reportedly selling clothes when he was intercepted and frisked by the BSF, they said, adding a Pakistani contact number was found on his mobile phone, which raised suspicion about his presence in the sensitive area near the International Border.

They said the suspect was detained for detailed questioning.

