Terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 5 places in Kashmir Valley linked to Pak-backed terror outfits

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

Continuing with its crackdown against the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids at five locations in the three districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.

The NIA in an official statement said the locations raided included residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits.

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided, it added.

“All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K,” it said, adding that they are suspected to have their involvement in “the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions”.

The NIA had registered the J&K terror conspiracy case suo moto on June 21, 2022, as it relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organisations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc.

The Pakistan-backed outfits are also engaged in radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K, the NIA alleged.

During investigation in the case, the NIA found that Pak-based operatives were behind the conspiracy and they used various social media platforms to spread terror among the people, the agency said. “They were also using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their agents and cadres in the Kashmir valley,” it said.

The newly floated terror outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

These outfits are affiliated to major banned terrorist organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

