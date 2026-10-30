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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Terror financing module: 10 associates of terrorists arrested in J-K  

Terror financing module: 10 associates of terrorists arrested in J-K  

The arrests are made following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers. Photo for representation. PTI
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In a significant breakthrough against the terror ecosystem, police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir have unearthed an intra-UT terror financing module and arrested 10 overground workers, officials said here on Friday.

The arrests were made following a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities, the officials said.

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"During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers.

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"The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails," the officials said.

They said 10 associates of terrorists have been arrested in the case so far.

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