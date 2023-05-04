Terror Funding Case: Delhi High Court seeks NIA stand on Hurriyat leader's plea

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Kashmiri separatist leader Nayeem Khan’s challenge to the framing of charges against him in an alleged terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notice to the NIA on the petition and listed it for hearing on August 3.

A trial court had last year framed charges against Khan and others in the case related to alleged terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed the Valley in 2017.

Hurriyat Conference leader Khan was arrested on July 24, 2017 and is currently in judicial custody.

The court had issued a notice on Khan’s bail plea in the matter earlier this year.

The trial court had ordered framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam and others, under various sections of the anti-terror law UAPA and Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and unlawful activities and terrorism, in a case pertaining to secessionist activities that disturbed peace in J&K.