Terror funding case: NIA chargesheets Pak-based ultra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four persons, including a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) chief, in a terror funding case here.

In a statement, the NIA said the ‘Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET)’ terror funding case was registered in September last year after investigations revealed that despite being declared unlawful association in 2019, the JEI had set up the trust to mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda.

The chargesheet has been filed in the NIA special court in Jammu after investigation and multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir.