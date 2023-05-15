Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

New Delhi, May 15
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on Monday conducting raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, sources told IANS.
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local police.
"This is a terror funding case.
"Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking the youth to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the source said.
As of now, the NIA has not made an official statement on the matter.
Further details are awaited.
