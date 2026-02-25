Terror-funding case: SC questions NIA for relying on Shabir Shah’s decades-old speeches

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror-funding case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the agency for relying on his alleged inflammatory speeches delivered in the 1990s.

“These speeches are not a new creation. These are something which was already there, say 30 years or 35 years before today. Now, you recover them in 2019 and say that these are inflammatory speeches,” a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta told senior advocate Siddharth Luthra who represented the NIA.

The court’s comments came after Luthra referred to some transcripts of videos and said there were materials, including inflammatory videos and incriminating emails, against Shah.

When the Bench asked about dates of the speeches, Luthra said the NIA had the dates for some of the videos and they were from the 1990s.

Luthra said there were inflammatory videos which were found from Shah’s premises when his house was searched and that there were statements of witnesses against him.

As the Bench sought to know about the stage of trial, Luthra referred to the February 19 order of the trial court and said 34 witnesses had already been examined. The protected witnesses would be examined now, he added.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 12 when it would hear senior advocate Colin Gonsalves on behalf of Shah.

Accused of terror funding, Shah had on January 13 told the Supreme Court that he had met five prime ministers of India on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

”I never threw stones. Nor did I instigate anyone. I sat with five prime ministers of India to solve the issue of Kashmir. We have all the pictures of him with the prime ministers. They asked him what can be done to sort out the issues. They did it because they knew he wasn’t a terrorist,” Gonsalves told the Bench.

Shah asserted that his speeches mostly represented the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that people of the Valley loved him not because of what he was but what he used to say because they represented the aspirations of people.

Gonsalves named former prime ministers VP Singh, IK Gujral, Chandra Shekhar, former union minister Ram Jethmalani, former union minister KC Pant and others whom Shah met.

”Yes, his words were a little uncomfortable but not comfortable enough that the five prime ministers called him. They asked him very politely as to what can be done to solve the issue of Kashmir. I answered them very politely what can be done. Shah was loved by the people because he represented the aspirations of people in the valley,” Gonsalves had said, adding that he was in and out of jail several times with a cumulative period of 39 years.