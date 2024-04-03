Terror hideout busted in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Security forces on Tuesday busted a terror hideout in Poonch district and found clothes and eatables in it. The police received a tip-off after which an operation was launched in the forest area of Mendhar in the district leading to the busting of the hideout.

An official informed that it was a tip-off regarding the movement of some suspects that the security forces started a search operation busted a hideout.

The joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the forest area of Tavi and Upper Gursai in Mendhar.

He said that the hideout was busted in a cave and some clothes and eatables were recovered. No arms and ammunition were found. The search operation in the district was on till evening. However, no arrests were made.

In another incident, the locals at Trewa village near the International Border in Jammu’s Arnia sector reported the movement of a suspected Pakistani drone late Monday evening.

A search operation was launched by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) but no arms or narcotics were recovered from the area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch