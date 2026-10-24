Terror hideout busted in Poonch, IED seized

In a major breakthrough for the security forces, a terror hideout was busted on Friday in the dense forest in Mendhar of Poonch district.

The hideout was busted by the 37 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army who initiated a search operation based on an intelligence input. A magazine of a light machine gun (LMG) and an improvised explosive device (IED) were among the other ammunition recovered by the security forces.

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The Kasbalari forest area in Mendhar, where the hideout was busted, is known for its history of movement of terrorists in the region. After infiltrating from the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistani ultras often cross the region while moving to other areas in Poonch and Rajouri.

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The Army also recovered a black colour bag, a combat pouch, a magazine, an aluminium container, a power adapter and a tiffin box.

The security forces suspect that over-ground workers (OGWs) affiliated with terror outfits might be helping the ultras in stocking these items inside the deep forest areas. Pakistani terrorists often enter Indian territory with a limited supply of food and ammunition.

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Terror associates have, in the past, helped Pakistani terrorists by providing them with food and other logistical support to carry out attacks on the security forces deployed in mountainous regions of the Jammu division.

After the recovery, the police have now initiated an investigation to know if any OGWs were active in the nearby areas where the recovery was made.