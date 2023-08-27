Terror module busted in Valley

PTI

Srinagar, August 26

Security forces have busted a terror module in Bandipora district with the arrest of two people, including the wife of a slain terrorist, the police said on Saturday.

Among them is a hybrid terrorist, Shafayat Zubair Rishi, a resident of Nesbal, Sumbal. He was caught at a checkpoint in Dardgund area of the North Kashmir district on Friday, a police spokesman said. A pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from him.

During his questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunition from a woman identified as Munira Begum, wife of slain terrorist commander Yousuf Choupan. Begum has also been arrested.

The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who “exfiltrated” to the neighbouring country in 1999 and had been working for the revival of terrorists in the district. On the disclosure of Begum, a cache of arms and ammunition have been seized by security men.

