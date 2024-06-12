Terror threat: J-K Police issue advisory, urges residents to remain vigilant about suspicious activities

Jammu, June 12
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday issued an ‘alert advisory’ in the Jammu region, urging residents to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.
They have advised the residents of Jammu and Rajouri to thoroughly check their vehicles before turning them on, officials said.
A security advisory has been issued in the region in connection with a terror threat in areas of Rajouri and Jammu districts, they said.
Police vehicles equipped with loudspeakers made announcements in Akhnoor and Jammu areas, urging the people to remain alert and report any suspicious activities or objects, they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar led a security review of checkpoints and police establishments in the Akhnoor, issuing directives to police officers and officials to stay vigilant in their areas of operation, they said.
This heightened security measure follows intelligence inputs indicating a terror threat.
Police have provided contact numbers for officers in Jammu and Samba districts, encouraging residents to report any potential terror-related concerns, they said.
This alert comes in the wake of three terror attacks in the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts over the past three days, resulting in the deaths of 10 persons, including a CRPF jawan and two terrorists and injuries to 48 people, including seven security personnel.
Search and combing operations are ongoing in the Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Several Indians among 40 killed in blaze at Kuwait building
The fire started at kitchen in 6-storey building in Mangaf a...
Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia
Himachal Pradesh government tells the top court that 137 cus...
Tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha
The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 ...
Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later
The family came to know of the death only a couple of days a...