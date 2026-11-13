Terror threat persists in Kishtwar’s upper reaches

The killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), whose bodies were found on Thursday morning after they went missing a day earlier, has once again brought the spotlight on the terror-affected Kishtwar district, where dense forest areas have long posed a major security challenge.

The remote forests of the district are believed to provide hideouts for Pakistani terrorists who infiltrate into the region and move towards the upper reaches of the mountainous terrain.

Multiple encounters have taken place in the district this year involving the Army, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police and the CRPF.

According to security inputs, terrorists infiltrating from the International Border, reportedly through Kathua, move towards the higher mountain reaches of Doda and Kishtwar to establish hideouts and launch attacks on security forces.

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The area where the two SPOs were travelling is also densely forested and located in a remote part of the mountainous district. The region begins experiencing severe cold conditions with the onset of winter, further adding to the challenges faced by security personnel operating there.

Intelligence agencies have indicated that a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists remains active in the upper reaches of Kishtwar, prompting security forces to continue search operations in the area. Senior Army and police officers have also visited the district recently to assess the security situation.

Security agencies have also identified the role of Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who provide logistical support to foreign terrorists in return for money from handlers based in Pakistan. These networks are believed to supply food, mobile phones and other essential items to terrorists operating in remote areas.

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The killing of the two SPOs has once again highlighted the security challenges confronting the remote upper reaches of Kishtwar. The incident has renewed concerns over the continued presence of foreign terrorists and their support networks in the district.