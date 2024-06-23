 Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Sinha says 'recent terror acts are a sign of enemy's desperation'

Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviews the Passing out Parade of Jammu and Kashmir Polices 16th BRTC Batch at the Subsidiary Police Training Centre, in Reasi district. PTI



PTI

Reasi/Jammu, June 23

Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent acts of terror are signs of the “enemy's desperation”, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

“We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides harbouring them,” Sinha said at the passing out parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course batch at the subsidiary police training centre in Talwara of Reasi district.

A total of 860 recruit constables of the border battalion took part in the parade on the completion of their training. They were administered an oath for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

“Terrorism is breathing its last and this has made our neighbour, the exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are a sign of our enemy's desperation,” he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Ten people, including seven pilgrims, were killed and more than 45 injured in four separate terror incidents in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts earlier this month.

Sinha said the aim of his administration is complete elimination of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the emerging threats of drug trafficking, cybercrime and radicalisation, he emphasised the need to ensure a high level of motivation and professionalism in the police to keep a step ahead of the adversaries.

“I have great faith in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and our security agencies. They are not only responsive to the safety and urgent needs of citizens but also effectively tackling terrorism in the cyberspace,” Sinha said.

He added the police have always shown a high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances.

“For several decades, this elite police force has been working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country and kept the wheels of Jammu and Kashmir's progress moving,” Sinha said.

The subsidiary police training centre in Reasi is dedicated to training and imparting policing values and professional skills among the new recruits to meet the challenges of terrorism and law and order.

Reiterating the resolve of the administration, police and security forces to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor urged the new recruits to work as a force multiplier in neutralising the terror threats.

Sinha also commended the Jammu Kashmir Police for its civic action programmes.

“We are committed to the modernisation of the police force and the welfare of the police and security personnel and their families,” he added.

At the outset, the Lt Governor took the Rashtriya Salute, inspected the parade, and took the salute at an impressive march past by the contingents.

He also felicitated the cadets and handed over awards and certifications to the outstanding achievers.

Director General of Police RR Swain also extended his wishes to the new recruits and asked them to work with honesty and dedicate themselves in the service of the people.

