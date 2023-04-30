Terrorist aide booked under PSA in Rajouri

Jammu, April 29
An alleged overground worker of terrorists was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri on Saturday, the police said. Waqar Hussain Bajran, a resident of Bhanghai village in Thanamandi tehsil, has been booked under the PSA for facilitating the movement of terrorists, the police said in a statement.
The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. “He indulged in anti-national activities and was working as an active guide-cum-facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest. Earlier, he had visited gulf countries where he came into contact with militant groups. He gave logistics support to terrorists,” the statement said.
