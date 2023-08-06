Terrorist arrested by UP ATS from J-K’s Anantnag

Lucknow, August 6
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen-affiliated terrorist from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the ATS said that its team went to Jammu and Kashmir and with the help of the local police arrested Firdous Ahmad Dar from Kokernag police station area on Friday.
After completing the court process there, the ATS team took Dar in transit remand and brought him to Lucknow on Saturday. The ATS produced the accused in court after getting him medically examined here on Saturday.
His arrest came a day after the ATS arrested one Ahmed Raza, alias Sharukh, who hails from Muilak Gudia village of Moradabad district, over alleged links with banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.
During preliminary interrogation, it was found that Dar had called Raza to Anantnag for terror training, the ATS said.
It was Dar who got Raza the membership of Hizbul Mujahideen. Based on this information, the ATS sought 14-day police custody of Dar, which was granted by the court.
