Terrorist hideout busted in J-K’s Kupwara; AK-47, grenades, ammo recovered

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Handwara forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered an AK-47 rifle, three grenades, and a large cache of ammunition, officials said.

"Based on a specific input, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF personnel conducted a search operation in the forest area of Nagda Nar, Handwara," a police spokesperson said.

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During the operation, the team detected and destroyed an old hideout, recovering large cache of arms and ammunition, he said.

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The recoveries included an AK-47 rifle, three grenades, 857 AK rounds, 192 PIKA (machine gun) rounds, eight AK magazines, a silencer, 83 pistol rounds and other incriminating material, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Handwara police station and investigation has been initiated, he added.