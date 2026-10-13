A possible terrorist hideout inside a natural cave in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was busted on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of an automatic rifle, six hand grenades and ammunition, officials said.

The arms cache was unearthed during a joint operation by Army and police at Satharban forest following reports of suspicious movement in the area, officials said.

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They said an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds, six hand grenades and some medical supplies were recovered from the spot. No one was arrested during the operation.

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In another development, officials said a search operation is underway in the higher reaches of Majalta and Billawar, spanning Udhampur and Kathua districts, following reports of suspicious movement.

The joint operation involving Army personnel, including para commandos, and police has been underway since Monday evening in forest areas of Soan, Khuban, Chore and Nagan in Udhampur's Majalta, and Sadrouta, Bhed and Balore in Kathua district, they said.

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No contact had been established with the suspects so far, they added.

Separately, officials said Army troops detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in Basoni area of Mendhar sector in Poonch on Tuesday morning.

The landmines were spotted during the ongoing track construction, they said, adding that both explosive devices were later destroyed by Army experts in a controlled explosion.

More than a dozen landmines have been detected in the area and defused by the Army during the past week.