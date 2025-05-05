Terrorist hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch; IEDs, wireless sets seized

Security forces unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Poonch district, leading to the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets, officials said on Monday.

All the ready-to-use IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and 5 kg, were destroyed in a controlled explosion on the spot, thwarting terrorist plans to set off explosions in the border district, the officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation by army and special operations group of J-K Police at Suranthal in Marhote area of Surankote on Sunday evening, the officials said.

While two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, three others were packed in tiffin boxes, the officials said.

In addition, the officials said, two wireless sets were seized from the hideout.