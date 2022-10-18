Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch

Jammu, October 17
Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition from it in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The hideout was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and security personnel at Sangla village in the Surankote area of the border district, officials said.
According to officials, a pistol, four hand grenades, four Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) cartridges, a wireless set, 16 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) batteries and three AK magazines with rounds were seized from the hideout.The operation was carried out acting on specific information, they said, adding that no one was arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...