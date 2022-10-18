Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch

PTI

Jammu, October 17

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition from it in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The hideout was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and security personnel at Sangla village in the Surankote area of the border district, officials said.

According to officials, a pistol, four hand grenades, four Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) cartridges, a wireless set, 16 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) batteries and three AK magazines with rounds were seized from the hideout.The operation was carried out acting on specific information, they said, adding that no one was arrested.