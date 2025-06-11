Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

Security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout in a remote area in Rajouri district and seized 10 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) along with other material, an official said. The hideout was unearthed in Darra Barachara village in Thanamandi area during a joint search operation by police and the army, the official said.
