Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

PTI
Rajouri, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
A terrorist hideout. FILE
Security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout in a remote area in Rajouri district and seized 10 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) along with other material, an official said. The hideout was unearthed in Darra Barachara village in Thanamandi area during a joint search operation by police and the army, the official said.


