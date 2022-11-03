Army foils infiltration bid, kills 3 terrorists along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI

Jammu, November 3

The army foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down three terrorist in an encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

While the body of one of the terrorists was recovered by soldiers, bodies of the other two, lying across the LoC, were taken back by villagers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

“At about 1000 hours today, alert soldiers of the army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J-K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side,” a defence spokesman said.

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said.

In an ensuing fire fight, three terrorists was killed, the officials said.

Body of one of the terrorists has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and war-like stores, the spokesman said.

The villagers in PoK carried back the bodies of the other two terrorists, the officials said.

The operation continues and a search of the area is underway, the defence spokesman said. PTI