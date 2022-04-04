Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu, April 4
A terrorist was killed when the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.
Army troops guarding the border picked up a suspected movement along the LoC in the Nowshera area late Sunday night, they said.
The intruder was challenged leading to a fire-fight, the officials said.
Later, the body of a terrorist, along with arms and ammunition, was recovered, they said, adding that the operation is in progress.
