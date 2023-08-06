Terrorist killed as infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K’s Kupwara

PTI

Srinagar, August 6

The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, police said.

“Army & Kupwara police in a joint #operation foiled an #infilitration bid by neutralising a #terrorist on #LoC in Amrohi area of #Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Police tweeted.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultra were not immediately known.

