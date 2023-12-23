Jammu, December 23
A terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt here early on Saturday, officials said.
The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed trying to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.
They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down.
However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France
The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...
2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda
2 others seriously injured