Terrorist killed during Rajouri infiltration bid

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 11

A terrorist was killed by Army men when a group of heavily armed militants tried to enter the Indian territory from Nowshera sector of Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said on Tuesday. The body has been recovered and arms and ammunition have been seized.

Weapons seized An AK-47 rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, a 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, eatables and clothes have been seized from the encounter site.

Jammu-based defence PRO, Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, said jawans observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists across the Line of Control on Monday night. He said the troops kept the movement under observation and when they were nearly 300 metres inside the LoC, they were challenged and a firefight ensued.

“Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists after which one terrorist was seen falling near the Line of Control while two others were left injured. They took cover in the jungle as the area of operation has thick foliage. Besides, the weather is inclement. Additional troops were moved in and the area was cordoned,” he said.

An AK-47 rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, a 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, a large quantity of eatables and clothes were found. Further investigation is being undertaken.

