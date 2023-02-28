Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, February 28
A terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
Two security forces personnel were also injured in the gun battle which began after a cordon-and-search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.
Giving details, the official said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about the presence of terrorists there.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.
