Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, August 5
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.
The encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the police and the Army at Gundha-Khawas village in the Budhal area following information about the presence of terrorists there, officials said.
They said a few gunshots were heard from the besieged village and reinforcements were rushed to the scene.
The ADGP said in Jammu that the encounter was going on. "According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far," the officer said.
