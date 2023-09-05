Terrorist killed, two security men hurt in Reasi encounter

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 4

A terrorist was killed while a soldier and a policeman were injured when an encounter broke out in Reasi district of Jammu division on Monday evening. The joint operation by security forces was launched after an input was received regarding the presence of two terrorists in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana in the district.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said the encounter started after an input was received by the police regarding the presence of the militants. He confirmed that a hiding terrorist had been killed during the encounter.

Search carried out for another militant The police received an intelligence input regarding the presence of two terrorists in a remote area of Reasi district.

While one was killed, a search was being carried out to trace the another one. The injured have been hospitalised.

Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, Defence PRO, said a terrorist was killed while a jawan and a cop were injured.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital. The area has dense forest where the terrorists had been hiding. The ADGP informed that a operation was in progress till late evening.

The DGP had on Sunday held a security review meeting in neighboring Rajouri and Poonch districts. He had reviewed the prevailing security situation of these districts, particularly the infiltration attempts and drone activities from across the border.

In Kishtwar, SSP Khalil Poswal reviewed security measures in the district ahead of the Janmashtami celebrations and directed officials to take action against people involved in anti-national activities. He also directed police personnel to undertake cordon-and-search operations as well as area domination exercises in vulnerable areas of the district. The SSP directed officers to be vigilant and ensure that no anti-national element can disrupt peace in the district. The officers at the meeting were told to actively gather actionable intelligence to thwart any malicious intentions of anti-national elements.Poswal also called for adopting a public-centric approach in maintaining law and order.

(With PTI inputs)

