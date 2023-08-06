Terrorist shot dead in Rajouri encounter

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 5

A terrorist was killed in an encounter in Rajouri district of the Jammu division on Saturday. After the security forces received an intelligence input about the presence of militants in Khawas area in Budhal, a search operation was launched. ADGP Mukesh Singh said a police party reached the spot soon after an encounter broke out at Khawas. “A terrorist has been killed” he said.

Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, said that based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by the Army, along with personnel of the police and the CRPF, in Rajouri district. The area where the encounter broke out has thick foliage, used by terrorists to hide from security forces. The area also has natural caves.

The rattling sound of AK rifles was heard from a distance. According to sources, it was believed that a group of three terrorists had been hiding in the area. The encounter continued till the filing of this report.

