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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Terrorist sympathiser held in J&K's Kathua

Terrorist sympathiser held in J&K's Kathua

The accused has been identified as Haji Mohammad Lateef, a resident of Kathua district

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:12 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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An overground worker has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the infiltration of terrorists from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused has been identified as Haji Mohammad Lateef, a resident of Kathua district.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team arrested the overground worker (OGW), the officials said.

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According to the officials, the accused was a key facilitator linked to Pakistan-based terrorists and allegedly played a crucial role in assisting the infiltration of more than a dozen terrorists into Indian territory over the years.

Preliminary investigations revealed that OGW had remained in contact with Pakistani handlers for several years and provided logistical support to infiltrating terrorists.

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Further investigation is underway, officials added.

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