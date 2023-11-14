Terrorists desperate to disturb J&K’s peace: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 13

DGP RR Swain said masters of terrorists across the border and their puppets in J&K were desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said cowardly attacks on civilians and forces exhibited the frustration of terror handlers to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The DGP directed the police officers that action against terrorists and their sympathisers be continued and all the suspicious elements be kept under proper surveillance so as to thwart their nefarious designs, aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.

The DGP said this during his visit to Kulgam while chairing a joint security review meeting of high ranking officers of the police, the Army and the CRPF. The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people in general and the vulnerable section in particular. He said that the role and cooperation of the people in the prevailing peaceful scenario was highly commendable.

The DGP said that the police and other security forces as well as sister agencies and the general public had to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace. He stressed upon the importance of maintaining close synergy between the police and the other forces to ensure a peaceful environment. “Evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace,” he told officials. He was accompanied by ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar and Kashmir zone’s IGP VK Birdi.

Addressing the officers, the DGP stressed upon maintaining the peaceful, secured environment through people-friendly policing. He also stressed upon strengthening the mechanism of sharing intelligence inputs among the stakeholders at different levels. Highlighting the importance of people’s role in prevailing scenario, the DGP stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace.

