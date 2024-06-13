Terrorists have shifted focus to Jammu, won’t succeed: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 12

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the terrorists who are under pressure from security forces in the Kashmir Valley are on the run and are trying to shift the focus of their activities to the Jammu region.

He said the design of terrorists to create turmoil in Jammu region will not succeed.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh meets the civilian injured during the Kathua encounter.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the injured civilian Om Prakash, who underwent a successful orthopedic surgery in GMC Hospital, Singh said the basic difference which the sponsors of terrorism from across the border fail to understand is that they will never be able to get the ground support of the local population in this region.

“This entire region, including the Hiranagar sector where this incident took place, is inhabited by the people who are nationalists and patriotic to the core and this was evident even during the present incident where the civilians stood by the security forces in not only providing decisive information about the movements of the suspected terrorists but also helped the security forces to nab the terrorists in hiding,” said Singh.

“People of this region have for several decades struggled against the anti-national forces in every form and therefore the terrorists and their sponsors should understand once and for all that the misadventure of seeking to sow the seeds of anti-India terrorism in this region will not only boomerang on them but also leave them with a befitting lesson,” he added.

Referring to the Central government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Singh said that such incidents are also an indication of terrorism having entered its last phase and terrorists finding themselves at their wit’s end.

Appreciating the coordination between the civil administration and the security forces, Jitendra Singh said, “Certain important suggestions have been received today from the security experts which will be placed before the concerned authorities and might serve as further deterrent for any possible future terror activities.”

