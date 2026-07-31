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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Terrorists open fire on labourers in J-K’s Kulgam; 1 killed, 1 injured

Terrorists open fire on labourers in J-K’s Kulgam; 1 killed, 1 injured

The assailants target the labourers at a brick kiln in Kelam late on Friday evening

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:25 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another from the same state was injured in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

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The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late in the evening.

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Officials said that two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

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The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24), and the injured labourer is Bopinder (28).

Bopinder was taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials said.

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The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed here in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

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