Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in Poonch

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, May 31

A brief exchange of gunfire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Poonch, officials said on Friday.

The officials said the brief exchange of fire took place in the Marha Buffliaz area of Poonch district on late Thursday night.

“Late last night, a specific input was received by the security forces about the presence of some terrorists in the area. A search operation was launched by the police and Army in the general area of Marha Buffliaz near Dera Ki Gali. While the search party intensified the searches, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces leading to a brief gunfight,” said officials. However, after a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists fled the spot taking advantage of darkness.

“A search operation has been launched to track down the fleeing terrorists,” officials said. More details are awaited. Security forces and police launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday following reports of movement of suspected terrorists, officials said.

They said there were intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in the Dera Ki Gali-Bafliaz area of the district.

According to sources, around three armed men were spotted in the area and there was a brief exchange of fire between the suspected terrorists and security personnel. A senior police officer said the entire region around the identified location has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway. — IANS/

#Jammu #Poonch