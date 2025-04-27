Terrorists shoot dead social activist in J-K’s Kupwara
The terrorists fire at Ghulam Rasool Magray at his house at Kandi Khas late on Saturday
A 45-year-old social activist was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.
The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray at his house at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, they said.
Magray was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
It was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.
