Tests for posts of SI to commence on Dec 2

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) has announced the schedule for the physical standard test (PST) and physical endurance test (PET) for the position

of sub-inspector (Home Department). The tests are tentatively set to commence on December 2 at centers in Jammu and Srinagar.

In a notice released today by the SSB, candidates who initially selected Kashmir as their test centre for the sub-inspector (Home Department) post, and wish to participate in the PST and PET at the Jammu centre, are required to submit their representation in offline mode. The submissions should be made exclusively at the SSB office in the Zam-Zam Complex, Rambagh, Srinagar, within a three-day window from the issuance of this notice, concluding on November 25.

The communication said no further requests related to this matter will be entertained beyond the specified deadline of November 25.

