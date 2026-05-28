In a major infrastructure boost for North India, the Centre has notified the ambitious NE-5 Expressway, a high-speed Delhi-Katra corridor that will connect the National Capital Region with Jammu and Kashmir through Haryana and Punjab.

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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the notification through an amendment under the National Highways Act, 1956, formally bringing the proposed corridor into the National Highways network. The move marks a significant step forward for the Delhi-Katra Expressway and paves the way for land acquisition, detailed alignment planning and future infrastructure development.

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According to the notification, the expressway will originate near Rani Khera village in Delhi at its junction with NH-344M and connect with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Jasaur Kheri village before traversing key regions of Haryana and Punjab and terminating near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

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In Haryana, the corridor is proposed to pass through Kharkhoda, Gohana, Butana, Kalayat and Barta. It will then move through Punjab via Gulzapur, Patran, Bhawanigarh, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh, Mullanpur Dakha, Nurmahal, Kangsabu, Kartarpur, Gurdaspur bypass and Balsua before linking with NH-144 near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Once completed, the NE-5 Expressway is expected to benefit commuters, businesses and regional economies by improving high-speed connectivity between Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The project is also likely to improve logistics movement and strengthen economic integration between the NCR and the northern region.

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Transport and infrastructure experts believe the expressway could emerge as an important strategic route for freight transportation as well as religious tourism, particularly for pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Improved connectivity to major industrial and agricultural belts in Haryana and Punjab is also expected to support trade and regional development.

The notification comes as part of the Centre’s broader push to expand India’s expressway network and enhance high-speed road connectivity across key economic and strategic corridors.

The project is expected to generate employment during construction and encourage the development of roadside infrastructure, industrial hubs, logistics parks, hotels and commercial activity along the corridor. Improved connectivity may also boost tourism and attract investment to smaller towns located along the route.