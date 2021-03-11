Theatre opens for students in Baramulla district

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 21

After three decades, the Army today re-opened a cinema theatre in north Kashmir for students. Army’s 10 Sector-based at Hyderbeigh area in Baramulla district re-opened Zorawar Cinema.

Many students, including locals of different areas, were seen participating in the reopening of the Zorawar Cinema which has remained shut since 1990. The theatre was packed with students, who watched Bollywood movie ‘3 Idiots’.