There’s been a mistake somewhere: Farooq Abdullah on Poonch attack

PTI

Srinagar, April 21

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir should look into the lapses that led to the killing of five Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Poonch district.

“The area (where the attack took place) is closer to the border. There must be a security issue which they need to check. There has been a mistake somewhere, they should look into it,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was at the Hazratbal shrine to offer the last Friday prayer of Ramzan.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured in the terrorist attack that triggered a fire in their vehicle on Thursday. The Army said the victims belonged to a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations.

Asked about his comment on no encounters in Kashmir this Ramzan, Abdullah said, “Do you want more encounters?”

“I will say what the Government of India is saying. That the situation has improved. Therefore, elections should be held but God knows when they will conduct the polls. If the situation is peaceful, why don’t they hold elections? What are they waiting for?” he added.

Abdullah said the month of Ramzan is a period when “these things (encounters) don’t happen”.

“People are busy in prayers seeking forgiveness,” he added.