Those who mocked BJP now want to join it: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister and Member of Parliament from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, today said leaders from Opposition parties, who made mockery of the BJP in the past, wanted to join it because of its unprecedented success.

Addressing a rally in Udhampur, he said the BJP’s success story was defined by struggle and sacrifice and truly represented the journey of sankalp se sankhya, which meant that for several decades the BJP workers consistently worked with determination even when the party did not have enough numbers to be in power.

Singh said, “It has been a miraculous journey from the times when leaders of the Congress and other parties made fun of us and mocked us for being the workers of the BJP and went to the extent of taunting as jhanda danda party, whereas the same leaders today are ready to join the BJP.”

Referring to Udhampur, Singh said the development of the last eight years through Central funds had surpassed the development of the last 70 years. He pointed out that for the last three consecutive years, Udhampur had been rated number one in construction of roads under the PMGSY.

More than four dozen leaders joined the BJP in his presence. Among them were sarpanches, panches, BDCs, DDCs and PRIs of Udhampur. Welcoming them, the minister said he was hugely vindicated today because when he had joined BJP several years ago after quitting a lucrative government job, people made fun of him and were surprised because in those days even after retirement, the trend in J&K was to join either the Congress or the National Conference.