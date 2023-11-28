Thousands of devotees turn up as week-long Jhiri Mela starts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 27

Amid a grand ceremony, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar inaugurated the week-long Jhiri Mela on Monday, marking the annual commemoration of the martyrdom of Baba Jitto, a farmer and a revolutionary.

Lakhs of devotees visit the fair every year to commemorate the sacrifice of Baba Jitto, a farmer who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a zamindar about 500 years ago. His daughter Bua Kouri, according to the legend, took her life by jumping on her father’s funeral pyre.

During the Jhiri Mela, devotees pay obeisance at a temple dedicated to Baba Jitto and his daughter on the Jammu-Akhnoor national highway. Devotees take customary dips in the Baba-da-Talab, a natural pond four km from the temple, before offering prayers.

Anticipating the huge rush, the administration has made elaborate arrangements to provide the visitors a memorable experience. The Jhiri Mela promises a week filled with cultural, religious, and traditional festivities, uniting communities and celebrating the legacy of Baba Jitto.

The Divisional Commissioner welcomed the devotees gathered at the shrine of Baba Jitto and his daughter ‘Bua Kouri.’ After paying obeisance at the Baba Jitto and Bua Kouri Devsthan, Kumar inaugurated departmental stalls and exhibitions showcasing different government schemes, particularly those for farmers.

“Since it is a very popular fair, the government departments have put the handicraft and handloom products on display, while special focus is also being given to boost cultural and sports activities,” the divisional commissioner said.

The focal point of the day was the traditional Dangal competition organised by the mela management committee, featuring professional wrestlers from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

